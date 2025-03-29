Photo: Hailey Baldwin wants to ditch spotlight for Justin Bieber: Source

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly planning to ditch Los Angeles.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the singer’s wife has been planning an escape from the spotlight because she believes it to be the best course of action.

After the return of Justin’s demons from his past, the couple has faced intense public scrutiny and the mother of one wants a better life for her husband and baby boy.

“If Justin were to move somewhere that could allow him to have a normal life,” the insider remarked.

In addition to this, the spy confided, “There’s no doubt it would do him a world of good.”

The source also addressed that the Rhode founder wants to move to a secluded place because it would give them the opportunity to grow as a family.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider maintained, “That’s why the idea of moving someplace quieter," noting, "where they can just focus on their family and not be under a microscope 24/7, is so appealing.”