Photo: Kanye West ready to unleash hell for Kim Kardashian: Source

Kim Kardashian is reportedly planning to drag Kanye West, her former husband, into a new lawsuit.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian has agreed upon a clause related to their 11-year-old daughter.

As per this clause, the controversial crooner was not allowed to use North West’s voice in any of his songs.

Nonetheless, the musician did not respect this agreement and released a new song featuring embattled rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs and their daughter North West.

Now, In Touch revealed texts from Kim Kardashian to Kanye in which she has threatened him to remove North’s recording from his song.

The leaked text states, “Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout.”

But Kanye West has decided to clap back and has responded to Kim by threating her with potentially damaging information about her family.

“Kanye says he’s got so much dirt to spill, Kim and her family won’t know what’s hit them when he decides to unleash hell,” the spy confided.