Jennifer Lopez, Tonatiuh's relationship status revealed

Jennifer Lopez recently ended her 2-year marriage with Ben Affleck

March 29, 2025

Jennifer Lopez’s relationship status with her hunky co-star Tonatiuh has been revealed.

On Friday, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that the Atlas actress is not dating Tonatiuh, insisting the two are "just friends."

“There’s nothing going on here. They’re just friends,” said the confidant.

Meanwhile, another source told the outlet that Jennifer is not ready to back in the dating game as she just wants to focus on her work.

“She's focused on work and is not dating. She's happy as it is,” a tipster said.

Rumors of Jennifer and Tonatiuh’s romance sparked this week after the actress posted a photo of herself with the Carry On actor on social media accompanied by a heart emoji.

Additionally, Jennifer recently ended her 2-year marriage with Ben Affleck.

