Former Vanity Fair editor takes down Meghan Markle AGAIN with savage dig

Meghan Markle has once again been criticised by former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carton.

Just a few weeks after he said that the Duchess of Sussex was "adrift on reality," Graydon has taken another swipe at Meghan, as reported by RadarOnline.

In a recent interview when the editor was asked about his thoughts on Meghan's "gut reactions to today's most pressing matters."

Graydon replied with a sharp five-word remark, comparing Meghan to a character from Edith Wharton's 1913 novel The Custom of the Country.

"The Undine Spragg of Montecito," Graydon said.

For those unaware, the book's character, Undine Spragg, is a social climber who constantly seeks wealth and status, never satisfied with what she has.

This comes just days after the Graydon Carton revealed that when Vanity Fair featured Meghan on its cover in 2017, she was frustrated by the focus on Prince Harry rather than her charity work.

Notably, this isn't the first time Meghan Markle has been compared to Wharton's character.

In 2021, a New York Times article also likened her to Undine Spragg, describing her as ambitious and strategic in her social rise.