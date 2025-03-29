 
Geo News

Former Vanity Fair editor takes down Meghan Markle AGAIN with savage dig

Meghan Markle criticised once again by Graydon Carton

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 29, 2025

Former Vanity Fair editor takes down Meghan Markle AGAIN with savage dig

Meghan Markle has once again been criticised by former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carton.

Just a few weeks after he said that the Duchess of Sussex was "adrift on reality," Graydon has taken another swipe at Meghan, as reported by RadarOnline.

In a recent interview when the editor was asked about his thoughts on Meghan's "gut reactions to today's most pressing matters."

Graydon replied with a sharp five-word remark, comparing Meghan to a character from Edith Wharton's 1913 novel The Custom of the Country.

"The Undine Spragg of Montecito," Graydon said.

For those unaware, the book's character, Undine Spragg, is a social climber who constantly seeks wealth and status, never satisfied with what she has.

This comes just days after the Graydon Carton revealed that when Vanity Fair featured Meghan on its cover in 2017, she was frustrated by the focus on Prince Harry rather than her charity work.

Notably, this isn't the first time Meghan Markle has been compared to Wharton's character.

In 2021, a New York Times article also likened her to Undine Spragg, describing her as ambitious and strategic in her social rise.

Lil Nas X reveals why Taylor Swift collab didn't happen
Lil Nas X reveals why Taylor Swift collab didn't happen
Meghan Markle faces new allegations after Prince Harry's 'devastating' decision video
Meghan Markle faces new allegations after Prince Harry's 'devastating' decision
What will Queen Camilla do if anything happens to King Charles?
What will Queen Camilla do if anything happens to King Charles?
Camila Cabello 'very serious' in new romance with billionaire boyfriend?
Camila Cabello 'very serious' in new romance with billionaire boyfriend?
Chelsea Handler addresses misconception behind her decision to stay childfree
Chelsea Handler addresses misconception behind her decision to stay childfree
Prince William's ruthless plan for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's titles revealed video
Prince William's ruthless plan for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's titles revealed
Prince Harry 'powerless' as Meghan Markle puts Archie & Lilibet at risk video
Prince Harry 'powerless' as Meghan Markle puts Archie & Lilibet at risk
Prince William, Harry remain silent after King Charles' latest setback
Prince William, Harry remain silent after King Charles' latest setback