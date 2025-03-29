Billie Lourd's 4-year-old son is already pro at THIS

Billie Lourd recently got candid and shared a heartfelt glimpse into motherhood, revealing the magical joy of raising her son.

In a talk with PEOPLE at the Mid-Century Modern premiere at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 25, the 32-year-old actress revealed that her 4-year-old son, Kingston Fisher, just learnt how to ride a bike.

Lourd quipped, “My son just learnt to ride a bike without training wheels, and he's 4. And just watching him learn new things is the most magical, crazy thing.”

Reflecting on her childhood, the mother of two said, “I didn't learn to ride a bike 'till I was 9. I don't know — maybe blame my parents, maybe blame something — I don't know.”

“He's so good at everything he tries to do, and just watching him try new things and succeed at them and feeling proud of himself is just such a beautiful thing,” The Last Showgirl star added, singing praises of her son.

Lourd, who is “obsessed” with her kids, went on to note that she has “learnt to balance my life and my work in a different way” than her mother, Carrie Fisher, or grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, “were able to do, and that was also a product of the times.”

“I'm really lucky that I get to bring my kids everywhere. My grandma wasn't able to do that with my mom. And I have a really stable, amazing family life and an amazing husband,” the Scream Queens actress remarked.

Before concluding, it is essential to mention that Billie Lourd tied the knot with her long-time partner Austen Rydell in 2022 after they got engaged in 2020.

The couple shares two children together, a 4-year-old son, Kingston, and a 2-year-old daughter, Jackson Joanne.