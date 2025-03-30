'Adolescence' creator breaks silence after Elon Musk tweet

Due to its sensitive social themes, Adolescence on Netflix has sparked a strong reaction on social media.



Elon Musk is one of them, who on X amplified a post that accused the co-creator of the show, Jack Thorne, of "anti-white propaganda."

It claimed the maker “race swapped the actual killer from a black man/migrant to a white boy and the story has it so he was radicalized online by the red pill movement.”

Under the post, the 53-year-old wrote to his nearly 220 million followers, “Wow."

“We’re not making a point about race with this,” he said on The News Agents podcast. “We are making a point about masculinity. We’re trying to get inside a problem. We’re not saying this is one thing or another. We’re saying this is about boys.”

According to Deadline, the series shed light on online radicalization of young boys instead of a specific case.

“The big question was why is violence from young men or boys towards young women or girls going up? Why is this happening?” Jack previously told the outlet.

“Looking into it and trying to pose that question as fulsomely as possible, without providing easy answers, was the aim that Stephen [Graham] and I set out on years ago," he continued.

“I hope what we’ve done is shine a light on an area which has been talked about but not looked at."

"This is an issue that everyone has been aware of, but discovering it through Jamie is something we’ve been set on capturing. That people are excited to watch and understand Jamie, and try to understand the issue through Jamie, is rewarding," Jack concluded.