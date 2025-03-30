King Charles warned ‘falling asleep on desk' is not healthy anymore

King Charles is urged to slow down as he undergoes treatment for cancer.



His Majesty, who has recently cancelled his visit to the Pope due to a health update from his doctors, is asked to give a chance at work to other senior members of the Royal Family.

Royal author and expert Phil Dampier said: “King Charles has always worked hard and is renowned for burning midnight oil and even falling asleep at his desk working so many hours.

"But those days must be a thing of the past and it’s vital he looks after his health and cuts down his workload.

“He needs to pace himself — which the Queen has said he is hopeless at doing — and she is probably the only person he will listen to.

He added: “It’s a golden opportunity for other members of the Royal Family.

“William has been very prominent recently and Kate is obviously nursing herself back to health from her own cancer treatment.

“Sophie has done superbly on recent jobs here and abroad and has become a star performer and should be given the opportunity to do more.

“There is no Harry and Meghan, and no Prince Andrew. Princess Anne is in her 70s and was in hospital herself last year. There should be an opportunity for Sophie to be allowed to do more,” suggests the expert.