Venice mayor debunks rumours about Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s wedding

The mayor of Venice is certain Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's upcoming star-studded nuptials won't cause disruption in the city.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro debunked some earlier reports from Italian and international media outlets that wedding organisers had booked large amounts of hotel rooms as well as gondolas and water taxis—which are often used for daily transportation—for the billionaire's summer wedding.

“We are mutually working and supporting the organizers, to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city,” Brugnaro said in a statement, per AP.

“The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos’ wedding are completely unfounded,” the city added in a statement, noting that it "is their utmost priority to make sure the city functions as normal, for all, with no abnormal disruption to anyone."

The city also revealed that about 200 guests would be invited, noting that the number of attendees could be easily accommodated.

The mayor assured that the city is accustomed to hosting high-profile events like the previously held G20 and G7 summits, the Architecture and Cinema Biennales, and other large weddings.

“Venice is used to being the stage for events and shows every week, without significant impacts,” the city said.

The city did not reveal any official date for the wedding, but Italian media have claimed that the wedding is expected to be held between June 24-26.

Bezos and Sánchez went public with their relationship in 2019 and got engaged in May 2023.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the couple had sent out their wedding invitations.

Previous reports said the couple was to tie the knot off the coast of Venice on their $500 million yacht named Koru in June.

Lauren's older brother Paul Sánchez spilled to TMZ this week that the wedding is going to be "like a Princess Di thing."

"Just huge and fun, and just a blast," he added.