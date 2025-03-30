Photo: Timothee Chalamet agrees to be Kylie Jenner's Ken doll: Source

Kylie Jenner has reportedly taken the lead in styling her beau Timothee Chalamet.

According to the latest Life & Style, the mother of two is on a mission to transform the Dune star into er “real-life Ken doll.”

Kylie Jenner “seems to absolutely love being putty in her hands,” claimed a source.

Reportedly, Timothee Chalamet has no problem with Kylie making the outfit choices for him.

As per a source, while he might get “pushback from certain people in his life and on his team” he has made light of criticism surrounding his and Kylie’s relationship.

Whenever he comes across a rumour about how his ladylove might be affecting his career’s longevity, the actor “just deflects with a joke or changes the topic,” dished the spy.

“He’s having a blast and thinks Kylie has a great eye,” the insider even addressed.

Before signing off from the chat, the source heaped praise for Kylie and said that she is “a lot more fashion savvy than people realize,” noting, Timothée “has full faith in her taste.”