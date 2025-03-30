Photo: Victoria Beckham worried about Cruz's music career: Source

Victoria Beckham reportedly wants her son Cruz Beckham to do better than she did in the music industry.

The novice musician reportedly has his parents’ blessing as he pursues his dreams, per Heat Magazine.

“Cruz wants to be taken seriously as an artist – his parents have put a lot of money into his writing and recording sessions, as they want him to do well,” the source also shared.

The spy confided, “They believe he has talent, so they’ve tried to connect him with some great musicians who will bring out the best in him.”

‘Vic knows her work as a solo artist wasn’t the strongest and she’s worried that could hurt Cruz’s credibility. Her album barely managed to sell 50,000 copies, and Vic’s joked that any musical talent Cruz has didn’t come from her,” they continued.

Before signing off from the chat, the source revealed, She’s told him that, if he wants to take any lessons from her experiences, it’s that you have to work hard for success. She just doesn’t want to be the reason he’s held back.”