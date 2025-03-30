Jenn Tran makes shocking career move after reality TV fame

Jenn Tran has stepped out of the spotlight and into the scrubs as she returns to school in Miami to become a physician assistant.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Cape Radiance Gala red carpet in Los Angeles, the 27-year-old American TV personality opened up about how her school is going and if patients know who she is after being on The Bachelorette season 21 and Dancing with the Stars season 33.

“I actually just went back to P.A. school a couple weeks ago,” Tran shared, mentioning that it has been a year since she left school to film The Bachelorette in March 2024.

“I now live in Miami — just moved back, saw my first few patients the other day back in the hospital. I’m very excited. It’s been incredible,” she noted.

Tran went on to say that patients don’t really recognise her, articulating, “It is kind of weird, surprisingly, no.”

“I was actually really nervous about that, because I was like, ‘Oh, what is that gonna be like and how is that gonna affect the provider-patient relationship.’ But the hospitals that I’ve been working at, a lot of them haven’t seen The Bachelor or Bachelorette or Dancing with the Stars,” she explained.

“It’s a safe space,” Jenn Tran remarked, emphasising the patients’ expectations.