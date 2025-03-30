George Clooney's busy schedule takes ‘toll' on marriage with Amal

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are reportedly getting little time together

George Clooney is making his Broadway debut and being a present dad to his kids, but all of that is subtracted from his time with wife Amal.

As the actor makes his Broadway debut in the play Good Night, and Good Luck, he’s working out, rehearsing and also finding time to spend with his and Amal’s seven-year-old twin kids, Ella and Alexander.

Each performance of the show takes an hour and 40 minutes and goes on without a break.

A source told Radar Online: "George is making every effort to keep up with her energy levels but freely admits he's not getting any younger, and it's starting to take a toll.”

"He's working long hours in New York on his play and doing his part with the kids and hitting the gym most days, too, so by the time he's had his dinner he's ready to hit the hay," they explained.

This comes after the Ocean’s Eleven star recently reflected on the reality of aging, saying, "In 30 years, I'm 90. That's a real number. My dad just hit that. And there are some things you're not doing no matter how many granola bars you eat.”

"The downside of all this is that his sexy time with Amal has taken a back seat, and that's bumming George out. He still looks good and feels perfectly fine, but those legendary Don Juan days of his are sadly drawing to a close," they added.