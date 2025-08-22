Adria Arjona redefines the rom-com in bold new film 'Splitsville'

Adria Arjona is breaking conventions with her latest project Splitsville, a comedy she describes as “an unromantic comedy.”

The film, penned by screenwriting duo Kyle Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino, opens with Arjona’s character Ashley confessing infidelity to her husband Carey (played by Marvin) and demanding a divorce, setting the stage for a sharp, unconventional take on relationships.

The story follows two couples, portrayed by Arjona, Marvin, Dakota Johnson, and Covino, as they navigate the complexities of non-monogamy.

For Arjona, the project stood out for its fresh perspective. “It’s beautiful to be a part of something that is reimagining what a romantic comedy might feel like or be like,” she told PEOPLE.

The Puerto Rican actress, whose relationship with Jason Momoa became public in 2024, continues a strong career run with Splitsville.

Last year, she starred in Richard Linklater’s Hit Man alongside Glen Powell, appeared in Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice, and reprised her role in the Emmy-nominated Star Wars series Andor, as per the outlet.

At the film’s Cannes Film Festival premiere earlier this year, Arjona was joined by Momoa on the red carpet, a moment she admitted calmed her nerves. “It’s such a big carpet, and to be able to have my partner there with me just made all my nerves go away,” she said.

Arjona also praised her co-stars, particularly Johnson, noting how the male leads behind the camera prioritized giving the female characters depth and agency.

“They gave us ownership over our characters. It’s rare, and I’m really thankful for that,” she explained.

With Splitsville set to hit theaters on September 5, Arjona says the timing feels especially rewarding.

“I feel like a lot of the stuff that I’ve dreamt up or worked really hard for is kind of paying off,” she reflected, crediting Andor creator Tony Gilroy for taking an early chance on her career.