Young Scooter's son lashes out at police after his father's shocking death

Late rapper Young Scooter's son mourns the passing of his father.

Atlanta rapper Scooter passed away on March 28, the same day as his 39th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper's son Kenneth Bailey Jr. expressed his heartbreak, calling Scooter his "best friend."

Bailey Jr. also criticised the Atlanta Police Department (APD), accusing them of lying about his father’s condition.

He wrote, "[I don't] wish dis pain on nobody," adding that his father was a "good person."

"Damn, my best friend gone. Happy Birthday too. I know exactly what to do [for sure though]. You know I got my sisters and brothers, [they're] overly good. Yo son a hustla just like you, watch [this]," he also wrote as quoted by People Magazine.

"I promise [I'm gonna] get back to y'all. Thank y'all. I'm just tryna stay off this social media s---. Got lame a-- blogs lying and s--- man. [I don't] even wanna see nunna dis s---," Bailey Jr. wrote elsewhere.

As per reports, the APD responded to a 911 call regarding a dispute. When officers arrived, a man opened the door but then shut it without speaking.

Two men later fled the home, with one believed to be Young Scooter suffering leg injury while jumping a fence. He was transported to Grady Hospital, where he later died.