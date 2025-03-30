Jack Black gets honest about hosting 'SNL' after decades

The last time Jack Black hosted the Saturday Night Live was almost 20 years ago. Now, he is returning to Studio 8H, where the show's shooting happens.

When asked how he was preparing for the gig, he told Variety, “Just you know, having lots of nightmares and night terrors and also fond memories flooding back. It’s crazy, very exciting.”

He continued, “You know what they’re thinking about right now? They are just all in a dead coma from last night’s show.”

“Maybe some of them are thinking of some ideas, but I’m really thinking it’s one of those shows they put together in one week, that’s part of the excitement," the Jumanji star said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jack raved about the cast of SNL, saying, “I call them kids because I was on that show before some of them were born — except for Kenan [Thompson], we’re around the same age. That’s about it.”

In the meantime, his upcoming film, A Minecraft Movie, will be out in cinemas on April 4.