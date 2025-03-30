 
'SNL' host makes hilarious take on Will Smith's new album

'Saturday Night Live' host Michael Che joked about Will Smith's album

Lifestyle News Desk
March 30, 2025

Will Smith has released his first album after decades. But for the hosts of Saturday Night Live, Colin Jost and Michael Che, it’s perhaps time to make a joke.

“Will Smith has released his first new album in 20 years, and ironically the album doesn’t slap,” the 41-year-old said, drawing a cheer from the audience.

Speaking of slaps, Will reflected on his slapgate controversy in his album, Based on a True Story.

A voice in the song Barbershop - Day says, “Will Smith is canceled.” It followed with several different-pitched voices remarking, “Who the **** Will Smith think he is?” Another replies, “I ain’t never going to forgive him for that shit he did.”

The lyric of the track says,  “I heard he won the Oscar but he had to give it back/ And you know they only made him do that shit because he’s Black.”

“Him and Jada both crazy girl, what you talkin’ bout?/ You better keep his wife’s name out of your mouth," the lyric can be heard.

In the meantime, the Academy Awards has banned Will from returning to the Oscar for the next decade.

