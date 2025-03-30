Kim Kardashian fails to lay hands on dad Robert's handwritten gift to O.J. Simpson

Kim Kardashian wanted her late dad Robert Kardashian's handwritten gift to O.J. Simpson

Kim Kardashian wanted to purchase the bible her father Robert Kardashian Sr. gifted O.J. Simpson the day after he was arrested for murder. However, the Simpson estate denied her request and sold it at auction for over $80,000.

According to Malcolm LaVergne, the executor of O.J.'s estate, the bible included a handwritten note from Robert Sr. dated June 18, 1994.

The note reads: "O.J., this book will help. God loves and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book every day. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child and he will use you again. I love you and God loves you."

After the auction, LaVergne said he doesn’t know who the buyer is, but noted that t's clear Simpson’s “legacy endures."

Robert supported his pal and football legend Simpson throughout the trial over charges of the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Robert passed away in 2003 of esophageal cancer. He was 59 years old. Kim Kardashian was 23 years old at the time.