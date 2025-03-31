 
Spencer Matthews honors wife Vogue Williams on Mother's Day amid split rumors

The British TV personality and his Vogue Williams are parents to three children, Theodore, Gigi, and Otto

Lifestyle News Desk
March 31, 2025

Spencer Matthews honors wife Vogue Williams on Mother's Day amid split rumors

Spencer Matthews celebrated Mother's Day with a heartfelt tribute to his "incredible" wife, Vogue Williams, amid split rumors.

On Sunday, March 30, the Made in Chelsea took to his official Instagram to mark Mother's Day by wishing his wife and mom, Jane.

"Happiest of Mother’s Days to my incredible wife, mother and every other mum out there!!" he wrote in the caption, along with snaps from his family getaway to the island of St Barths.

"What a pleasure to be spending it here all together in sunny St. Barths. Love to all…," the proud husband and dad concluded.

The post came after Williams hit back at the speculations that her marriage to Matthews was "on the rocks."

She took to her Instagram account earlier this week and wrote teasingly, "It’s with great sadness that I have to let you know that Spen and I are NOT breaking up!"

Calling out the split rumors, Williams went on to say, "I usually avoid addressing baseless and cruel rumours but this just keeps coming up."

"It’s disappointing to see this narrative being pushed almost daily when it’s absolutely not true and much more importantly I don’t want my children hearing these lies in the playground," she clarified.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple tied the knot in 2018 and are parents to three children, Theodore, Gigi, and Otto.

