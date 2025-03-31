Princess Eugenie shares rare photos of sons and mother Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew celebrated Mother’s Day with a special post.

On Sunday, Princess of York took to Instagram to post a carousel of photos featuring sweet family moments.

The first photo showcased Eugenie reading a book with her sons, August and Ernest. Meanwhile, the second photos featured a handmade heart-shaped Mother's Day card created by their children.

The last picture showed a touching tribute to her own mother, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

In the caption, Eugenie wrote, "Happy Mother's Day from this proud mama and daughter xxxx."

Princess of York, who shares her children with husband Jack Brooksbank, is known for keeping her family life private.

However, she occasionally shares glimpses of their lives on social media.

"My son's going to be an activist from 2 years old, which is in a couple of days. Everything is for them… Every decision we now make has to be for whether August, what he's going to be able to look at and do and how he's going to live his life," Princess Eugenie told Reuters.