'13 Going on 30' stars Jennifer Garner, Judy Greer reunite after 21 years

Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer had a special reunion after 21 years of starring in 13 Going on 30.

The actresses were spotted together on March 29 on the set of Garner's Apple TV+ series, The Last Thing He Told Me.

Garner and Greer shared a hug, bringing back nostalgia for fans of their 2024 comedy, as reported by People Magazine. In 13 Going on 30, Garner played Jenna Rink which Greer portrayed Lucy Wyman.

They have remained close since with the Family Switch star celebrating their two-decade-long friendship in 2023 on Greer's birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Garner shared a sweet photo of them with the caption, "Twenty years with my JG."

"I sure am proud to be your friend. Happy birthday, @missjudygreer," she added.

Moreover, the Aporia star also praised Garner in interviews, calling her "the greatest of all time" while speaking to Insider.

“She was just a really great leader, She never complained. She was never late to work. She was professional, but she was also crazy fun and, obviously, so talented. When you have someone like that as No. 1 on the call sheet, you really can't complain about anything. Like, you're an a------ if you do,” Judy Greer said of her experience working with Jennifer Garner.