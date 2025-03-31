 
BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim makes history with major Billboard win

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 31, 2025

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim speaks out after historic win

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim has made history with a major Billboard win.

Jennie became the first K-pop soloist to receive the Global Force Award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event.

Following the huge achievement, Jennie took to Instagram and expressed her heartfelt gratitude.

Sharing a carousel of photos, the One of the Girls hitmaker wrote, "thank you @billboard for honoring me with the global force award."

She added, "i got too nervous on stage and couldnt finish everything i want to say. i want to thank all the amazing women i get to work with. you guys are the true inspiration to this world and to me."

"Thank you for walking this path with me. i love you. and to my fans all around the world. wouldnt be here with you!" Jennie concluded.

At the prestigious event held in Los Angeles on March 29, K-pop superstar, donning a stunning red Zuhair Murad gown, delivered a heartfelt speech after accepting the honour.

"I am so lucky and fortunate to work with so many talented people in my career. I have these amazing women in my album. Words cannot express how thankful I am. This award is a tribute to every woman who dares to dream," she stated in her speech.

Jennie Kim also acknowledged her group BLACKPINK, saying, "I want to take a moment to thank my BLACKPINK girls. Without them, this journey would have never happened."

