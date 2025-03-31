Seth Rogen reflects on 'unexpectedly chaotic vibe' at Adele concert

Seth Rogen has recently recalled the expected high pressure he faced at Adele: One Night Only event in 2021.

While appearing on The Howard Stern Show, the Canadian actor began, "Me and my wife, we got a call, 'There's an Adele concert, do you want to go to an Adele concert?'"

Recalling when they received the invitation for the concert, the 42-year-old actor continued, “We're like, 'Yeah, who doesn't f------ want to go to an Adele concert? That sounds fun.'”

Revealing that he and his wife, Lauren Miller, smoked marijuana before entering into the concert, he said, "Clearly we're like, 'This isn't just a normal concert. Like, they're filming this concert. It's a big filmed event.'"

"We get there, they give us our tickets and our seat numbers are A1 and A2. I was like, 'Oh no! That seems close, that seems very close,'" the Superbad actor added.

"I've never met Adele, I've never seen Adele in real life before. I was like, 'How did this happen?' And so the whole time I'm just like, 'Well, I gotta act like I look like an engaged concert-goer throughout this experience.'"

Before concluding, Rogen shared that he was "the guy they kept flashing to in the audience. I think I kept it together, but it was a lot of pressure."