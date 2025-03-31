Carnie Wilson furious at trolls after daughter's 'American Idol' audition

Carnie Wilson has opened up about harsh criticism aimed at her daughter.

During a recent panel at 90s Con, Carnie expressed her frustration over negative comments online following her daughter Lola Bonfiglio's American Idol audition.

She said, "I just wanna say, we're human, and the internet is so cruel. It can be so cruel" adding that the comments were "really pissing me off, and I can't respond."

Lola, 18, auditioned on the March 23 episode of American Idol, performing Kacey Musgraves' Rainbow and also singing Hold On with her family, including her father, musician Rob Bonfiglio.

However, some viewers criticised her background, questioning whether she deserved a spot due to her family’s musical legacy.

Carnie said, "Would you encourage a doctor's son not to be a doctor? No. Would you ever say, 'Don't be a doctor because your dad's a doctor'? Lola wants to be a singer, and they say these terrible things, and she was so hurt."

Recalling the audition, Carnie said, "It was the scariest thing she ever has done. She was trembling with nerves, and she did great."

"I'm so proud of her, and they asked us to sing, you know, so we came and crashed the party. I don't think that Lionel and Carrie Underwood and Luke knew we were gonna be there, so that was fun," she added.