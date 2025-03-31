Hilaria Baldwin recalls 'tremendous anxiety' after moving in with Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin has reflected on the struggles that she faced in her marriage which has a 26-year-age gap to Alec Baldwin.

In the recent episode of The Baldwins, she candidly discussed her feelings about the early days after moving into her husband’s home.

“I used to do things very much the way Alec wanted them,” the yoga-instructor said. “I lived with tremendous anxiety and tremendous stress.”

Reflecting upon the age difference between the couple, she continued, “I almost felt like I was a kid in an adult’s home.”

Before concluding, Hilaria shared, "Before I got together with Alec, I would judge women and men that had big age differences.”

Previously, she talked on Witches Anonymous podcast about her early thoughts on the huge age difference in relationship.

"I would look at it like: 'This older man wants some, like, young bimbo with no opinions whatsoever'. And then that younger woman is obviously a gold digger,” 41-year-old yoga instructor began.

"Now that I’m in that relationship, and people will say those things about me regularly, I realise, I’m like: 'Oh, my God, what was this trained into my head?’"

"And why was I so judgmental about other people who are literally just finding love? Maybe their love looks different from you and from your love or from what I thought love would be, but it doesn’t make it not valid," Hilaria added before signing off.

For those unversed, the couple tied the knot in 2012 and share seven children Carmen Gabriela, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel, Romeo Alejandro, Eduardo "Edu" Pao, María Lucía, and Ilaria Catalina.