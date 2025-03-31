 
Queen Camilla 'hesitant to pass on' her duties to Kate Middleton

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton “always had a tense relationship”

Lifestyle News Desk
March 31, 2025

Queen Camilla is said to be ‘hesitant to pass on’ her duties to Kate Middleton as the Princess of Wales is preparing for the major future role.

The insiders told the Us Weekly, per SheKnows that Camilla and the Princess of Wales have a frostier relationship.

The sources went on saying that Queen Camilla is “particularly hesitant to pass on her duties to Kate” because they “always had a tense relationship,” which dates back to when the future queen and Prince William first started dating.

The rift rumors soared when Camilla invited Rose Hanbury to King Charles coronation, despite the ongoing rumors about her and the Prince of Wales alleged affair rumours.

The fresh claims came after royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that as King Charles continues to battle an undisclosed form of cancer, all eyes are on Kate and William to lead the monarchy’s future.

The royal expert’s remarks came as the future queen is now ‘cancer free’, the report claims and adds, the Princess of Wales has returned to royal duties in full force.

However, Kate Middleton cannot escape the pressure of being Britain’s queen consort one day.

