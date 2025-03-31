Michael Mann drops huge update about 'Heat 2' 

 
The legendary director has taken a crucial step toward making the long-awaited 'Heat' sequel

March 31, 2025

Michael Mann has taken a major step towards bringing Heat 2 to the big screen, revealing that he has officially submitted the script to Warner Bros.

During a Q&A session with Vulture, the 82-year-old American film director and screenwriter shared, “I just finished the screenplay and handed in the first draft.”

The plot details of the highly anticipated sequel for the 1995 crime thriller are not disclosed yet and will remain secret for a while but when asked who Mann gave the script to, he quipped, “In this case it was Warner Brothers. Any more than that, I can’t talk about. But it’s an exciting project.”

For the unversed, the Emmy award-winning filmmaker’s most famous movie, Heat, chronicles the story of a criminal mastermind (De Niro) planning one last job and a lieutenant (Al Pacino) who is very focused on his work but has personal problems. Even though they are on opposite sides of the law, they respect each other.

It is pertinent to mention that other than Di Niro and Pacino, the original movie also starred Val Kilmer, Diane Venora, Ashley Judd, Natalie Portman, Jon Voight, and Amy Brenneman.

