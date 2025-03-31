Photo: Kylie Jenner receives million-dollar advice from Kris about Timothee Chalamet: Source

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are reportedly planning a wedding.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the young billionaire has been advised to get an iron-clad prenup before tying the knot with the Dune star.

Reportedly, Kylie’s matriarch Kris Jenner has been a prominent advocate for a prenuptial agreement between the socialite and the actor.

Dishing more details about the matter, a source shared with the outlet, "Kylie is absolutely head over heels for Timothée.”

They also addressed, “And Kris is totally on board with the relationship, yet she’s got this gigantic caveat looming over their romance.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Timothee’s net worth is "just" $25million whereas Kylie’s riches reach $800m.

"She’s fiercely protective of Kylie’s bank account. And while Timothée is wealthy, his net worth barely scratches the surface of Kylie’s fortune,” they continued of Kris, who is reportedly looking for new ways to make money since the ratings of their family reality show went down.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider added, "So, naturally, Kris is demanding an iron-clad prenup before Kylie even thinks about saying 'I do.'