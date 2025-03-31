Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre shares devastating news: ‘four days to live'

Virginia Giuffre, who had accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, has shared a devastating news after she was seriously injured in a car crash.

Virginia Giuffre took to Instagram and shared the news from hospital.

The mother of three says she has been given just four days to live following a serious car accident.

Giuffre posted a shocking photograph on Instagram showing herself in a hospital bed covered in bruises.

She said, “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.”

She continued, “I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia.”

According to the GB News, Virginia Giuffre received an out-of-court settlement reported to be worth millions from Prince Andrew in 2022.