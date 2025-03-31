Macaulay Culkin reveals why he cut off his father decades ago

Macaulay Culkin recently got candid about how his decades-long estrangement from his father shaped his approach to parenting his two children.

On the Monday, March 31 episode of the Sibling Revelry podcast with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, the 44-year-old actor and former child star discussed his early struggles with his father, Christopher “Kit” Culkin, who was a stage actor.

Culkin said, “It’s one of my earliest memories of him was [thinking], ‘When I grew up, this is how I’m not gonna be with my kids.’”

“Now that I have kids of my own, it's like, you know, it kicks up some dust. I kinda go, you know, like, I can't believe he was like that. He had all these lovely kids. It's crazy,” the Home Alone star added.

Culkin went on to reveal that he has not talked to his father in about 30 years, saying, “Oh, he deserves it too. Yeah. He’s a man who, he had seven kids, and now he has four grandkids. Yeah. And, none of them want anything to do with him.”

Moreover, The Pagemaster star noted that if he were in that situation, he would think he did something wrong but he “has more than an inkling that he [Kit] does not feel that way.”

Labelling his father “narcissistic” and claiming that he was “abusive”, he talked about the custody battle between his parents, Kit and Patricia Brentrup, and stated, “I wanted nothing to do with my f**** father. Like, he was just the worst.”

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Macaulay Culkin, who has performed in movies like The Good Son, Uncle Buck, My Girl, and Richie Rich, accused his father of being “physically and mentally” abusive in 2018.