Joshua Jackson shares his brutal take on major 'Dawson’s Creek' storyline

Joshua Jackson, known for playing Pacey Witter in Dawson’s Creek, has weighed in on one storyline he felt was unnecessary.

While conversing with PEOPLE at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday, March 27, the 46-year-old American-Canadian actor got candid about his character Witter’s story in Dawson’s Creek that never made sense to him.

Articulating his thoughts, Jackson said, “I don't think Pacey ever needed to be a stockbroker. I don't really think we needed to go there.”

Expanding on this, he explained, “I don't know where that came from. I don't know what the point of that was. Didn't really feel like that's something that Pacey would've got up to. Off the top of my head, that's the one I don't think we needed.”

The Little Fires Everywhere star went on to state that the goatee in that storyline was the real problem for his character.

"I don't think we needed a goatee. Maybe that's it: it's goatee Pacey. It doesn't work for me,” he laughingly quipped.

For the unversed, Jackson portrayed Witter on the WB teen drama Dawson's Creek from 1998 to 2003.

The six-season show was set in the small town of Capeside, Massachusetts, which followed three best friends: Jackson's Witter, James Van Der Beek's Dawson Leery, and Katie Holmes' Joey Potter.

It is pertinent to mention that Michelle Williams performed as Jen Lindley, who added more drama to their friendship.