Russell Wilson teases Ciara about next baby

Russel Wilson is hoping for baby number five with Ciara.

The new Giants quarterback, 36, dropped another flirtatious comment about expanding their family when his singer-wife, 39, shared snaps from a recent dance rehearsal.

Ciara, who shares three children with Wilson and a fourth child with rapper Future from a previous relationship, had included a glimpse of her choreography that featured a steamy move among other photos of herself.

Wilson could not resist building up on an earlier joke about naming their next baby Cinco when there is one.

His recent comment read, "Hey Baby, question…what color wallpaper you want for Cinco?"

Ciara replied to the comment, writing, "let me think about it…BRB" with playful emojis.

Ciara then dropped another video of a shoot, featuring her in embellished intimate wear. The video ends with Ciara laughing as Wilson walks into the studio, captioned "When he lets you be you." The cameo was enough to make fans keep the joke going in the comments.

Wilson first started joking about having a fifth baby with his wife last October when the singer shared a set of sultry photos in an all-black leather ensemble with a gold lion embellishment.

"I'm ready when you are," the quarterback commented under the post. "We can call him Cinco."

Then earlier this month, Wilson teased her again over a video of her dancing in a blue-feathered costume at Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival celebration.

“This is my mating call I see…” Wilson wrote in response to the video. “Keep sippin’ on that @tentoonerum… Cinco goin’ to be on di way!” Wilson wrote, to which Ciara jokingly replied, “Someone come take my husband’s phone please.”

Wilson and Ciara met in 2015 after she was already a mom to Future Zahir, 10. The couple married the following year and welcomed their eldest daughter, Sienna Princess, 7, in 2017.

Ciara then gave birth to son Win Harrison, 4, in 2020, and daughter Amora Princess, 1, in December 2023.