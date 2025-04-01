‘The Beatles’ cast list for 'The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event'

Sony has just broken their silence on the full cast list for all upcoming The Beatles movies slated for release.

Sony Pictures opens new tab said its big-screen story about The Beatles will be told through four films released in April 2028, each from the perspective of one of the Fab Four.

Director Sam Mendes also revealed the cast for the films on Monday at the CinemaCon industry convention in Las Vegas.

Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon, Barry Keoghan will play Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn will play George Harrison.

Mescal starred in Gladiator II and All of Us Strangers and was nominated for an Oscar for Aftersun. Keoghan received an Oscar nomination for The Banshees of Inisherin.

Dickinson starred in Babygirl, and Quinn appeared in Gladiator II and Netflix hit Stranger Things.

The four actors appeared briefly on stage dressed in all black and bowed in unison, a hallmark of Beatles performances.

Sony titled the movies The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

We are going to dominate the culture that month," said Rothman, the CEO and chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment's Motion Picture Group.