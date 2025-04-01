Meghan Trainor makes rare comment on her weight loss journey

Meghan Trainor has revealed her use of the type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro, a semaglutide injectable, as part of her weight loss journey over the past year.

The 31-year-old artist shared the news in an Instagram post on Monday, crediting the medication for helping her become the “healthiest, strongest version” of herself for her children and personal well-being.

Trainor, who welcomed sons Riley and Barry with husband Daryl Sabara, said her health journey included working with a dietician, making lifestyle changes, and exercising with a trainer.

She emphasized that science and support played a key role in her transformation.

However, Trainor expressed frustration over the public’s focus on her appearance rather than her music and dedication.

In regards to this, she wrote, "It’s disheartening that so many of the questions were focused on my body instead of my passion and the decade of hard work that got me here. This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry."

Moreover, the Whoops singer, who previously dealt with gestational diabetes during pregnancy, showcased her slimmed-down figure at the Billboard Women in Music event on Saturday, where she received a Hitmaker trophy.

Trainor concluded her post by advocating for discussions around talent and personal growth instead of body image as she stated, “Here’s to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first. Let’s keep shifting the conversation to what really matters.”

Additionally, the singer’s use of semaglutide highlights the increasing trend among celebrities using GLP-1 medications for weight management, despite long-term effects remaining uncertain, as per Daily Mail.