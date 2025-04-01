Prince Andrew's ex ‘exposes' Virginia Giuffre: ‘She has a lot to answer for'

Virginia Giuffre has just landed herself in hot waters over on Lady Victoria Hervey’s Instagram account.

For those unversed she is known for being one of Prince Andrew’s ex and in her own words claims the entire accident is ‘fake’ and orchestrated now that the FBI is reportedly on her trail.

For those unversed, Ms Giuffre just made headlines after revealing she had an accident with a school bus and has gone into renal failure, with only a few days left to live.

She began her Instagram clap back by calling the whole thing ‘karma’ and admitted, If Virginia Giuffre really does have days to live, then a complete confession is needed. I don't believe it though, the FBI are on her right now and arrest warrants are coming. She's conveniently dying to evade jail.”

“I think it's time that Robert Giuffre, who has custody of their teenage children to speak.”

Her statement was shared in a series of Instagram Stories and also added, “I mean she is the Queen of the fake photo after all. Hence I'm such a skeptic and don't believe in jumping to any conclusions right away from a visual.”

It is pertinent to mention that the bus in question was a school bus going 110km an hour and in the last hour statements by local police also appears to contradict the statement because the bus crash was “minor with no injuries.”



