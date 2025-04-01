Olivia Molly Rogers reveals truth about first wedding with Justin McKeone

Olivia Molly Rogers, former Miss Universe Australia, has revealed the difficult circumstances surrounding her first marriage and how she almost called off her wedding to Justin McKeone.

In a candid Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the 33-year-old influencer opened up about the red flags she ignored before walking down the aisle.

According to Rogers, her boundaries were not respected, and there were behavioral patterns in the relationship that didn't align with her values.

As per Daily Mail, she also disclosed that a significant incident just days before the wedding left her deeply upset, causing her to question whether she should go through with it.

Despite her reservations, Rogers decided to proceed with the wedding, fearing the repercussions it would have on her friends and family who had traveled for the special day.

Moreover, the night before the wedding, she admitted to crying and struggling with her decision but hoped that things would improve after marriage, as per the outlet.

In her post, Rogers urged others to trust their instincts, highlighting the importance of listening to one’s gut when there are doubts in a relationship.

Additionally, Rogers confirmed her separation from McKeone in October 2022, after just eight months of marriage.