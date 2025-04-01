 
Geo News

New book to discuss Kensington Palace staff 'bullying by Meghan Markle'

Meghan Markle denied the allegations

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 01, 2025

New book to discuss Kensington Palace staff bullying by Meghan Markle

Another book scheduled to be released in 2025 is expected to put Meghan Markle back to the limelight as the author is set to discuss allegations that she bullied the Kensington Palace staff.

Written by journalist Valentine Low, "Power and the Palace", is likely to provide an inside look at the British monarchy.

The author famously broke the story regarding bullying allegations against Meghan Markle in 2021.

His report said that two assistants who worked for Meghan Markle at the Kensington Palace had been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex.

The Buckingham Palace announced an investigation into the allegations.

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry however, denied the allegations as "calculated smear campaign."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US after stepping down from their royal duties in 2020.

The couple now live in California along with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Harry recently made headlines after he resigned from his charity Sentebale.

Piers Morgan reacts to 'harassment', 'bullying' allegations against Prince Harry
Piers Morgan reacts to 'harassment', 'bullying' allegations against Prince Harry
Olivia Molly Rogers reveals truth about first wedding with Justin McKeone
Olivia Molly Rogers reveals truth about first wedding with Justin McKeone
Piers Morgan thinks his photos with Princess Eugenie made Harry angry video
Piers Morgan thinks his photos with Princess Eugenie made Harry angry
Real reason Sydney Sweeney and fiance Jonathan Davino broke up
Real reason Sydney Sweeney and fiance Jonathan Davino broke up
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after major update on King Charles health
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after major update on King Charles health
Blake Lively donut shop appearance called PR damage control
Blake Lively donut shop appearance called PR damage control
Meghan Markle's planning to return to the UK with Prince Harry? video
Meghan Markle's planning to return to the UK with Prince Harry?
Local police spokesperson steps forward with incident report on Virginia Giuffre bus crash video
Local police spokesperson steps forward with incident report on Virginia Giuffre bus crash