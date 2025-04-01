New book to discuss Kensington Palace staff 'bullying by Meghan Markle'

Another book scheduled to be released in 2025 is expected to put Meghan Markle back to the limelight as the author is set to discuss allegations that she bullied the Kensington Palace staff.

Written by journalist Valentine Low, "Power and the Palace", is likely to provide an inside look at the British monarchy.

The author famously broke the story regarding bullying allegations against Meghan Markle in 2021.

His report said that two assistants who worked for Meghan Markle at the Kensington Palace had been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex.

The Buckingham Palace announced an investigation into the allegations.

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry however, denied the allegations as "calculated smear campaign."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US after stepping down from their royal duties in 2020.

The couple now live in California along with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Harry recently made headlines after he resigned from his charity Sentebale.