Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign responds to rumors Justin Bieber is his dad

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were rumored to be dating in 2015

Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign has hit back at rumors that suggest Justin Bieber is his real dad.

The 10-year-old boy responded to the wild rumors when he joined his stepsister, Alabama Barker's boyfriend, Scooter Jackson's Instagram Live.

A viewer asked the kid if Bieber is his real father, and Reign clarified that Scott Disick is his father.

He said: "No, he's not. Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad. Scotty...Scotty...Scotty is my dad.”

"I don't know how old my mom was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I got born. I don't think my mom would do that," he explained.

Rumors of Bieber being Reign’s father took hold a year after he was born on December 14, 2014. Multiple sources claimed that the baby hitmaker and The Kardashians star were dating.

A mole said at the time: "Justin started hanging out with Kourtney alone because she started going out more. He's been showing her a good time."

The mole explained, "He is used to being swooned by young girls that have nothing else going on. Kourt is a hot mom with a career."

The tipster even claimed that Bieber felt lucky "she would go for him.”

They added: "Even if she is using him to get back at Scott, he couldn't care less."

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick also share son Mason, 15, and daughter Penelope, 12.