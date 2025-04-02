Meghan Markle recounts ‘adventure' for ‘As Ever' video

Meghan Markle is doing the final countdown ahead of her brand launch tomorrow.



The Duchess of Sussex is all set to send out her lifestyle products in the market and has turned to her Instagram this week as she is spotted

checking the labels for her As Ever products ahead of their launch tomorrow.

She captioned the video: "From the start to the finish. What an adventure it’s been. One more sleep!"

This comes as Meghan earlier admitted of her rigour towards her brand.

She wrote: “Ever since I can remember, I’ve been dreaming up easy ways to elevate the everyday into the exceptional.

“I always knew that I wanted to turn these ideas into something real, and to make beautiful items that spark connection and celebrate quiet, meaningful moments.

“Of course, you’ll find the raspberry spread that started it all, presented in keepsake packaging that you can repurpose to tuck away love notes or special treasures, and to remember this pivotal moment with me.

"Think of it as our time capsule."

Meghan added: “And by the way, once you’ve enjoyed every spoonful of this fruit spread, you may want to do what I do: rinse the jar and use it as a small bud vase for flowers on your nightstand, or to hold your pens on your desk.”