Megan Fox, MGK embrace new roles as co-parents after breakup

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who recently welcomed their first child together, have happily embraced their new roles as co-parents.

An insider spilled to Page Six on March 31 that the Transformers actress and the rapper have “every intention of peacefully co-parenting their baby girl together.”

The confidant further revealed that although the two are “not living together,” Megan “is letting MGK stay with her so he can spend as much time with the baby as possible.”

The former couple “doesn’t have a set co-parenting schedule in place at the moment. They just want to celebrate this time and enjoy their baby girl for now.”

Last Thursday, MGK announced the birth of their daughter by sharing a sweet black and white video on social media of him holding the newborn’s hand.

“She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” he wrote on Instagram.

For those unversed, Megan and MGK parted ways in November 2024, just weeks after announcing that they were expecting a baby together.