Noel, Liam Gallagher to earn millions from Oasis tour

Noel and Liam Gallagher are in preparation of their upcoming reunion tour for their iconic band, Oasis.

The two rock stars are reportedly set to earn millions from their tour this summer due to image rights.

As per The Sun, Noel and Liam, both of whom banked £65 million each to reunite, are said to have another £20 million for the use of their likenesses.

Signed by Warner, their alleged agreement would allow the use of their likeness on a huge range of merch.

Even though the band has already sole millions of tickets, they are focusing on protecting their images from unauthorized use.

Filing the documents last month at the Intellectual Property Office, Oasis requested to trademark the black and white promotional photo used to announce their comeback.

“Oasis have secured a massive deal for their merch this summer as they know everyone is going to want something to remember the shows by,” a source reported, adding, “They have already started working on an extensive merchandise range after signing a very lucrative deal for it last year.”

The insider further stated, “But now they are massively cracking down on fake merch because it could seriously put a dent in their profits unless they make moves now to stop it.”

“They have made it clear that they won’t be taking any nonsense and will use the full extent of the law if they find anyone selling unofficial products featuring the new photo of the brothers together,” they concluded.