Michael Jackson biopic to face major change in latest update

A biopic of Michael Jackson titled Michael was in the works, tapping his nephew Jaafar Jackson to play the iconic pop icon.



However, reports now suggest that the film’s distributors, Lionsgate and Universal Pictures, plan to push the release date, which currently is October 3.

Sources told Deadline the reason behind this is the possible decision to divide the film into two parts.

It is not the first time the film has faced a drastic change. Earlier, the work on the film's script was redone for reshoots after the principal photographer was completed last May.

Besides late MJ's nephew in the lead, Colman Domingo will also star in the biopic as family patriarch Joe Jackson.

“I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon," the actor previously said.

"Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation,” he continued.

“After seeing him in rehearsal, my mind was blown. There is something divine about the way that Jaafar is channeling his late uncle. His talent and embodiment of Michael’s essence is simply on another level," Colman concluded.