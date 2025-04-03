 
Geo News

Michael Jackson biopic to face major change in latest update

Reports say the release date of Michael Jackson's biopic might be changed

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 03, 2025

Michael Jackson biopic to face major change in latest update
Michael Jackson biopic to face major change in latest update

A biopic of Michael Jackson titled Michael was in the works, tapping his nephew Jaafar Jackson to play the iconic pop icon.

However, reports now suggest that the film’s distributors, Lionsgate and Universal Pictures, plan to push the release date, which currently is October 3.

Sources told Deadline the reason behind this is the possible decision to divide the film into two parts.

It is not the first time the film has faced a drastic change. Earlier, the work on the film's script was redone for reshoots after the principal photographer was completed last May.

Besides late MJ's nephew in the lead, Colman Domingo will also star in the biopic as family patriarch Joe Jackson.

“I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon," the actor previously said.

"Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation,” he continued.

“After seeing him in rehearsal, my mind was blown. There is something divine about the way that Jaafar is channeling his late uncle. His talent and embodiment of Michael’s essence is simply on another level," Colman concluded.

Does Matt Murdock's girlfriend know his double identity?
Does Matt Murdock's girlfriend know his double identity?
Meghan Markle turns to mom on awkward question
Meghan Markle turns to mom on awkward question
Piers Morgan pays tribute to 'Top Gun' star Val Kilmer
Piers Morgan pays tribute to 'Top Gun' star Val Kilmer
Kanye West looks to fellow 'black stars' to save his kids
Kanye West looks to fellow 'black stars' to save his kids
Meghan Markle shares exciting news: 'heart is full' video
Meghan Markle shares exciting news: 'heart is full'
Buckingham Palace releases statement amid Meghan Markle's major announcement video
Buckingham Palace releases statement amid Meghan Markle's major announcement
Meghan Markle's brand faces major problem?
Meghan Markle's brand faces major problem?
Meghan Markle makes new confessions about Lilibet video
Meghan Markle makes new confessions about Lilibet