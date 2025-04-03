Troubled in Brad Pitt's love life?

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been said to be going strong in their relationship.



But hiccups have started to appear, sources told Daily Mail in light of the Academy-winning actor shooting his upcoming film in New Zealand.

His partner, a jewellery executive, is at their home in Los Angeles, and this 20-hour time difference is reportedly disturbing their love life.

"Brad is struggling to keep the love alive," the insider told the Daily Mail. "He is doing everything he can to keep Ines happy. That means he is flying her to New Zealand to visit and showering her with special surprises and gifts."

Insiders also shared how important Ines is for Brad, given they will mark their third anniversary in November.

"They are very much in love and happy to be in a healthy relationship," the mole squealed.

"Brad loves being with a woman who is not an actress because there is no competition at all, they have their own careers and there is zero jealousy," the source concluded.