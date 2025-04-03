Jim Carrey pays touching tribute to late 'Batman Forever' co-star Val Kilmer

Jim Carrey paid a heartfelt tribute in honor of his late co-star, Val Kilmer

Carrey, 63, shared a statement obtained by People that Kilmer, who passed away on Tuesday due to pneumonia at 65, will always be remembered for his "indelible acting performances".

"I’m remembering Val Kilmer today with great admiration for him as a man and as a generational talent who left us an enviable legacy of indelible acting performances," he continued.

Carrey further noted, "His greatest artistic achievements were rivaled only by the grace and courage with which he endured his life’s most challenging moments."

"Wishing his family so much love," he added.

In the 1995 Batman Forever, Kilmer played one of the best roles of his acting career as Batman/Bruce Wayne, while Carrey portrayed the Riddler.

Another of Kilmer's Batman Forever co-star Debi Mazar, who played Spice, reacted to his death.

"So sad to hear that Val Kilmer has passed. I met Val in 1984 in a dilapidated van that had a door missing. We had just attended Vincent Gallo’s wedding to a girl named Denise(?) in NYC," she said.

Praising the late actor, she noted, "He was so talented & interesting. I know he struggled over the years with his health, and was a fighter."

"My condolences to his family &loved ones. May he R.I.P.," Mazar added.