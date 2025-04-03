 
Kylie Jenner allows mom Kris to keep Timothee Chalamet in frame: Report

Kris Jenner reportedly has been scheming to keep Kylie’s Jenner’s beau Timothee Chalamet in frame

Lifestyle News Desk
April 03, 2025

Kylie Jenner reportedly has been receiving help from her mother Kris Jenner to keep Timothee Chalamet close.

As per a new report of Heat Magazine, the star has pulled away from the socialite since the Oscars, but Kylie has no plan to let him go.

For this reason, she has asked her matriarch to shower her with some “mom” experience so that she could take lead in the romance.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source dished, “Kris has always dreamed of one of her children dating one of Hollywood’s hottest stars.”

In addition to this, the source addressed that Kris has been actively working to maintain Timothee Chalamet’s relationship with her youngest daughter, Kylie.

“And there’s no way she’s going to let this romance slip away without a fight,” the source remarked in conclusion.

Meanwhile, it has also been claimed that Kylie Jenner is getting an “iron-clad” prenuptial on the advice of her mother. This agreement would provide security to Kylie Jenner’s assets incase Timothee Chalamet gets on one knee and pops the question.

