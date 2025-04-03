Ellen Pompeo reveals Taylor Swift’s surprising gesture

Ellen Pompeo has opened up about Taylor Swift’s unexpected gesture.

While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Grey's Anatomy actress candidly discussed Swift’s generous support for a children's hospital in Los Angeles.

"At the time, Chris and I, we do a lot of volunteering for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles here and they have an amazing programme at Children’s where they make music for the babies in the NICU and for the parents who have to go to work all day and they can’t be with the kids,” she told the host.

"They record their voices singing nursery rhymes or telling them stories and they play it for the babies in the day when the parents can’t be there. The babies respond to it and it makes their outcomes more positive.”

Recalling when she asked Swift for a donation, the Hollywood actress said, "I just got up the hooks and asked Taylor, ‘Could you write me a big old cheque for Children’s?’ and she knew me all but 20 minutes."

“And that girl wrote me the biggest cheque without blinking an eye. I do get a lot of points for that. That got me so much mileage with both of the girls for a stretch."

Referring to her collaboration in the songstress' song, Bad Blood, Pompeo continued, "Taylor is such a good girl and I didn’t know her and she invited me to be in the video and I thought, ‘Oh that would be fun.’"

"I went and did the video, it was the easiest thing, like an hour or two," the 55-year-old actress concluded.