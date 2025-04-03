Ben Affleck reveals major transformation amid Hollywood hair trend

Ben Affleck surprised fans with a dramatically different look as he took the stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old actor and filmmaker sported noticeably darker hair, and his usually salt-and-pepper beard appeared freshly dyed.

Affleck was promoting his upcoming thriller The Accountant 2 alongside co-stars Jon Bernthal, Daniella Pineda, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

According to Daily Mail, Affleck's new appearance has sparked speculation about a growing trend among Hollywood A-listers to opt for youthful, darker hair.

Leonardo DiCaprio recently made headlines with a similarly dyed look while promoting his new film One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Meanwhile, George Clooney, long known for his signature silver hair, was spotted with dark brown locks in New York City, as per the publication.

However, Clooney’s new style is reportedly for his Broadway debut in Good Night, And Good Luck, where he plays Edward R. Murrow.

Despite the buzz around his hair, Affleck looked sharp in a navy suit with subtle pinstripes, complemented by a light-blue, open-collar shirt.

Bernthal opted for a light-gray suit with a unique cardigan, while Pineda and Addai-Robinson turned heads in elegant ensembles.

The trend of Hollywood’s leading men embracing darker hair has drawn mixed reactions from fans, with some questioning whether the "midlife crisis" look is becoming a rite of passage for stars, as per the outlet.

However, others point out that hair transformations are often linked to professional roles rather than personal choices.

The Accountant 2 is set to continue the story of Christian Wolff, the enigmatic accountant and skilled fighter, and is eagerly anticipated by fans of the first film.