Kristen Doute shares 'heartbreaking' story of her past miscarriage

During an appearance on Infertile AF: Infertility and Modern Family Building podcast, The Valley star revealed how she discovered she was having a miscarriage.

"I woke up in the morning and I started bleeding," the TV personality told podcast host Ali Prato. "There was a little bit of tissue that had passed.”

“It wasn't anything crazy, but it was enough to scare me. We were nowhere near my doctor — really, we were nowhere near any doctor,” said Kristen.

The 42-year-old actress added that she and her fiancé, Luke Broderick, were driving back to California and stopped at a lab to get some tests done by her doctor.

"When my labs came back, my progesterone was just nothing — something else I knew nothing about. I didn't even know what hCG (Human chorionic gonadotropin) meant, I just knew it meant I'm pregnant or I'm not pregnant," said Kristen.

The Vanderpump Rules alum added that she was given progesterone, but at that point, her levels were too low.

Kristen further revealed that she took medication "to induce the miscarriage" after the first bleeding began in the fourth week of pregnancy.

"I remember asking my doctor, 'Why? What happened?' And he's like, 'This is just one of those things where there is no answer to the why,' " she said.

"Just trying to deal with the fact that there is no f------ answer to this. And that's the hardest part," added Kristen.