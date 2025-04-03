Channing Tatum reacts to Val Kilmer's death

Channing Tatum was prominent among US celebrities who paid tribute to Hollywood actor Val Kilmer after he died at the age of 65.

Tatum shared multiple photos and clips, including one from Kilmer's hit movie "Tombstone" with caption, "Adios. RIP. To a real American legend. Val Kilmer was a real one. This this proves it."

Kilmer starred in films such as "Top Gun," "The Doors" and "Batman Forever" while earning a reputation as a Hollywood bad boy for his intensity and temperament.

The cause of death was pneumonia, the New York Times reported, citing his daughter Mercedes Kilmer. The actor had lived with poor health for years due to throat cancer.

The California-born, Juilliard-trained actor was, during the height of his career, one of Hollywood's most prominent leading men.

He made his film debut in the 1984 spy spoof "Top Secret!" which won him legions of fans, and soared to fame as Tom Cruise's rival in the smash 1986 hit "Top Gun", playing naval aviator Tom "Iceman" Kazansky.

Kilmer played the role again alongside Cruise in the successful 2022 sequel "Top Gun: Maverick", though he could barely speak.