Kanye West's 'shocking control' over Bianca Censori revealed amid divorce reports

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have developed some serious differences which might lead to a divorce.

The rapper who's now known as Ye confirmed speculation that he and his wife Bianca Censori are no longer on the same page after two years of marriage in his song, "BIANCA," from his forthcoming album WW3.

According to the US media, in the single's lyrics, Kanye pleas for his now-estranged wife to return.

The lyrics of the track confirm reports that they may be heading for a divorce.

A look at their Instagram accounts shows that Kanye, who is followed by more than 20 million people only follows Bianca Censori, and his wife who has fewer than half a million followers, only follows the rapper.

Kanye West has long drawn criticism over what his critics called his controlling behavior which might have caused his his wife to lose sense of self.

It's still not known whether his behavior is to blame for Bianca's decision to follow only him on social media .

Below are the lyrics of his Kanye West's new track "BIACNA":

Bianca, I just want you to come back

Come back to me

I know what I did to make you mad

Bianca, I just want you to come back

Come back to me

Want you to come back to me

Want you to come back

My baby she ran away

But first she tried to get me committed

Not going to the hospital 'cause I am not sick

I just do not get it

She want me to say when I finish

I'm making her squirt when I'm in it

She's having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted

Until Bianca's back I stay up all night

I'm not going to sleep

I really don't know where she's at

I'm tracking my bitch through an app

I'm tracking my bitch through the city

I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy

I'm making this song for Bianca

I'm feeling the spirit of Donda

Her family, they want me locked up

They want me to go on retreat

They want me to run and meet

They want me to [?]

She hop in the car and she ran

My bitch just don't understand

Sometimes it just feel like it's planned

'Cause I know that everyone changed up

Sometimes I hate being famous

I know that they think about killing me

That's why I got heavy artillery

Some niggas that voted for Hillary

Like nigga, you gotta be kidding me

Like nigga, you gotta be telling a joke

Not taking advice from a nigga that's broke (Yeah, yeah)

Bianca, I just want you to come back

Don't know what I did to make you mad

Bianca, I just want you to come back

Want you to come back to me

Want you to come back to me

Want you to come back.