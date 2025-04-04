Kesha makes bold moves with The Tits Out Tour announcement

Kesha is set to hit the road, teaming up with the Scissor Sisters for her summer 2025 The Tits Out Tour.

The 38-year-old American singer-songwriter announced The Tits Out Tour on April 3. It is a big tour across North America with Scissor Sisters, which will be at arenas and amphitheatres this summer for her forthcoming album.

The tour, which will start on July 1 in West Valley City, Utah, and feature shows in cities like Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, St Louis, Nashville, Cincinnati, Toronto, New York City, Philadelphia, and Charlotte, will end on August 10 in Tampa, Florida.

Kesha will also have her first headline shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City and Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Moreover, The Tits Out Tour will have Slayyyter and Rose Gray at some shows, and Kesha said in a statement, "The most political thing we can do right now is love. Love ourselves and love each other."

"Americans need to have more safe, consensual s***. Our administration is so disembodied and disconnected,” the Grammy-nominated star added.

"I’m going TITS OUT this summer to bring as much safety, fun, acceptance, love, connection, and celebration to this country because we are just as much the fabric of this FREE nation as anyone else," she noted.

"We will not be quiet, and we will fight through joy! I think it’s time to make LOVE, not content. LOVE, not anger. LOVE, not hatred, and love, not war,” Kesha articulated.